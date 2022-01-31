Texas offers 2024 four-star CB Marcelles Williams
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are making waves on the west coast recently.
On Friday, the Longhorns officially extended an offer to four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams. He is considered one of the top prospects in the state of California for the 2024 recruiting class.
Williams is rated the No. 8 cornerback for the 2024 cycle and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. The St. John Bosco product has compiled an impressive list of Power Fiver offers including Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Michigan and Arkansas.
His brothers Max and Macen Williams currently play for USC and Arizona State.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
70
8
9
Rivals
4
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
51
7
8
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Bellflower, CA
Projected Position
CB
Height
5-11
Weight
170
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 28, 2022
Primary Offers
Arkansas
Michigan
Michigan State
Texas
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Oregon
Texas A&M
USC
Ohio State
Florida State
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time
Film
Extremely blessed to say that I have received a scholarship offer to The University of Texas after talking with @CoachSark #hookem🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/OuqnMWLD55
— Marcelles Williams (@cellesthegreat1) January 28, 2022