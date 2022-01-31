Texas offers 2024 four-star CB Marcelles Williams

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are making waves on the west coast recently.

On Friday, the Longhorns officially extended an offer to four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams. He is considered one of the top prospects in the state of California for the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams is rated the No. 8 cornerback for the 2024 cycle and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. The St. John Bosco product has compiled an impressive list of Power Fiver offers including Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Michigan and Arkansas.

His brothers Max and Macen Williams currently play for USC and Arizona State.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 70 8 9 Rivals 4 – – – On3 Consensus 4 51 7 8 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, CA Projected Position CB Height 5-11 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 28, 2022

Primary Offers

Arkansas

Michigan

Michigan State

Texas

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas A&M

USC

Ohio State

Florida State

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Twitter