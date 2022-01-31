Texas offers 2024 four-star CB Marcelles Williams

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
In this article:
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are making waves on the west coast recently.

On Friday, the Longhorns officially extended an offer to four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams. He is considered one of the top prospects in the state of California for the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams is rated the No. 8 cornerback for the 2024 cycle and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. The St. John Bosco product has compiled an impressive list of Power Fiver offers including Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Michigan and Arkansas.

His brothers Max and Macen Williams currently play for USC and Arizona State.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

70

8

9

Rivals

4

On3 Consensus

4

51

7

8

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, CA

Projected Position

CB

Height

5-11

Weight

170

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 28, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Arkansas

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Texas

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

  • Ohio State

  • Florida State

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

