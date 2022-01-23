Texas offers 2023 three-star WR Kyle Parker at Junior Day

Three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker picked up an offer from Texas on Saturday.

The Lovejoy product is a priority target for Texas wide receivers coach Brennen Marion. Parker now holds notable offers from Texas, Penn State and Louisville.

Marion saw something special in Parker early on. He issued Parker his first Power Five offer while coaching at Pittsburgh back on Oct. 8.

The speedster had a breakout junior season and tallied 48 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also proved to be a playmaker on special teams where he returned two punts for touchdowns.

Parker was on campus with many other talented prospects for Texas’ junior day recruiting weekend.

DeSoto’s Johntay Cook took notice of Parker’s Texas offer.

We up now 4 https://t.co/1e2ugNuerQ — Johntay II⚡️ (@_jayythegreat_) January 23, 2022

Expect more schools to take notice of Parker leading up to his senior season. Texas being one of the first power programs could help them win out in the end.

