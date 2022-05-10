Texas offers 2023 four-star TE Jackson Bowers

Texas is looking out west for a tight end in the class of 2023.

Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers out of Arizona announced he received a Texas offer on Tuesday afternoon. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is an Arizona native as well.

Bowers has already released a list of his top seven schools including Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Washington. He has one crystal ball prediction entered in favor of BYU. Texas hopes to get into the mix with his top schools.

His 6-foot-5 frame and exceptional athleticism project Bowers as a red-zone threat at the next level.

Texas’ tight end room is in really good shape with a talented young core of Ja’Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis led by Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley.

Film

Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 166 13 4 Rivals 3 – 31 7 ESPN 4 259 7 6 On3 Consensus 4 248 18 5 247Sports Composite 4 246 14 4

Vitals

Hometown Meza, AZ Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 225

Recruitment

Received an offer from Texas on May 10, 2022

No visit is scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Alabama

Arizona

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

BYU

Cal

Cincinnati

Colorado

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

LSU

Michigan State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Oregon

USC

Twitter

1

1