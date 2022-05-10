Texas offers 2023 four-star TE Jackson Bowers

Texas is looking out west for a tight end in the class of 2023.

Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers out of Arizona announced he received a Texas offer on Tuesday afternoon. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is an Arizona native as well.

Bowers has already released a list of his top seven schools including Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Washington. He has one crystal ball prediction entered in favor of BYU. Texas hopes to get into the mix with his top schools.

His 6-foot-5 frame and exceptional athleticism project Bowers as a red-zone threat at the next level.

Texas’ tight end room is in really good shape with a talented young core of Ja’Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis led by Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley.

Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

166

13

4

Rivals

3

31

7

ESPN

4

259

7

6

On3 Consensus

4

248

18

5

247Sports Composite

4

246

14

4

Vitals

Hometown

Meza, AZ

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-5

Weight

225

Recruitment

  • Received an offer from Texas on May 10, 2022

  • No visit is scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Baylor

  • BYU

  • Cal

  • Cincinnati

  • Colorado

  • Florida State

  • Georgia Tech

  • Louisville

  • LSU

  • Michigan State

  • Missouri

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • USC

