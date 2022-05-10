Texas offers 2023 four-star TE Jackson Bowers
Texas is looking out west for a tight end in the class of 2023.
Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers out of Arizona announced he received a Texas offer on Tuesday afternoon. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is an Arizona native as well.
Bowers has already released a list of his top seven schools including Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Washington. He has one crystal ball prediction entered in favor of BYU. Texas hopes to get into the mix with his top schools.
His 6-foot-5 frame and exceptional athleticism project Bowers as a red-zone threat at the next level.
Texas’ tight end room is in really good shape with a talented young core of Ja’Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis led by Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley.
Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
166
13
4
Rivals
3
–
31
7
ESPN
4
259
7
6
On3 Consensus
4
248
18
5
247Sports Composite
4
246
14
4
Vitals
Hometown
Meza, AZ
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-5
Weight
225
Recruitment
Received an offer from Texas on May 10, 2022
No visit is scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Alabama
Arizona
Arizona State
Auburn
Baylor
BYU
Cal
Cincinnati
Colorado
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
LSU
Michigan State
Missouri
Ole Miss
Oregon
USC
After a great conversation with @CoachJeffBanks I am blessed to receive an offer to the University of Texas 🧡🤍🖤 @MVToro_Football @JGermaine7 @5starD1 @ChadSimmons_ @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @JeremyBoatrigh6 @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/WWWydyTrOe
— Jackson Bowers 4⭐️TE (@jackson_bow3rs) May 10, 2022
