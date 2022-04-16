Texas offers 2023 four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb
Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Saturday.
The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory product is rated the No. 4 overall running back and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
As a junior in 2021, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He added on 24 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.
Cobb has received a slew of Power Five offers, but it appears Auburn is the current leader in his recruitment as two 247Sports crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of the Tigers recently.
Jeremiah Cobb’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
46
29
Rivals
4
141
4
15
ESPN
4
279
18
18
On3 Consensus
4
232
10
18
247Sports Composite
4
267
17
19
Vitals
Hometown
Montgomery, AL
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-11
Weight
186
Recruitment
Received an offer on April 16, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Auburn
LSU
Texas
UNC
Tennessee
Arkansas
Florida
Cincinnati
Florida State
Michigan
Nebraska
Michigan State
Oregon
Penn State
South Carolina
Truly blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!!🟠⚪️🤘🏼🐂 #HookEm #ThisIsTexas @coachchoice @CoachFambrough @CoachPickOC @kirkjuice32 @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @KeithNiebuhr @MCPKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/Qk1biTEHkb
— Jeremiah Cobb (@JeremiahCobb13) April 16, 2022
