Texas offers 2023 four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Saturday.

The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory product is rated the No. 4 overall running back and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

As a junior in 2021, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He added on 24 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

Cobb has received a slew of Power Five offers, but it appears Auburn is the current leader in his recruitment as two 247Sports crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of the Tigers recently.

Jeremiah Cobb’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 46 29 Rivals 4 141 4 15 ESPN 4 279 18 18 On3 Consensus 4 232 10 18 247Sports Composite 4 267 17 19

Vitals

Hometown Montgomery, AL Projected Position RB Height 5-11 Weight 186

Recruitment

Received an offer on April 16, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Auburn

LSU

Texas

UNC

Tennessee

Arkansas

Florida

Cincinnati

Florida State

Michigan

Nebraska

Michigan State

Oregon

Penn State

South Carolina

