Texas offers 2023 four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Saturday.

The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory product is rated the No. 4 overall running back and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

As a junior in 2021, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He added on 24 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

Cobb has received a slew of Power Five offers, but it appears Auburn is the current leader in his recruitment as two 247Sports crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of the Tigers recently.

Film

Jeremiah Cobb’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

46

29

Rivals

4

141

4

15

ESPN

4

279

18

18

On3 Consensus

4

232

10

18

247Sports Composite

4

267

17

19

Vitals

Hometown

Montgomery, AL

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-11

Weight

186

Recruitment

  • Received an offer on April 16, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Auburn

  • LSU

  • Texas

  • UNC

  • Tennessee

  • Arkansas

  • Florida

  • Cincinnati

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Nebraska

  • Michigan State

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • South Carolina

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories