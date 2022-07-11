Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Jordan Hall out of Florida
Texas is making a late push for elite defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
The four-star prospect is rated the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3. Hall announced via Twitter on Monday that he received an offer from the University of Texas.
The 6-foot-4.5, 300-pound defensive tackle was a Jacksonville Times Union All-First Coast selection as a junior in 2021. He totaled 34 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks in nine games.
Florida State and Florida appear to be the two frontrunners in his recruitment at this time.
Film
Jordan Hall’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
164
25
32
Rivals
4
–
12
47
ESPN
4
255
15
60
On3 Consensus
4
134
17
30
247Sports Composite
4
157
21
32
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, FL
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4.5
Weight
300
Recruitment
Offered on July 11, 2022
Primary Offers
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
South Carolina
Alabama
Texas
Clemson
LSU
Miami
Michigan
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Maryland
Ohio State
Oregon
Tennessee
USC
Thankful and honored to receive an offer from The University of Texas🤘🏾 #Hookem pic.twitter.com/OnjUWM7dBQ
— Jordan “BigBaby” Hall (@bigjay77) July 11, 2022
