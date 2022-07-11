Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Jordan Hall out of Florida

Texas is making a late push for elite defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

The four-star prospect is rated the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3. Hall announced via Twitter on Monday that he received an offer from the University of Texas.

The 6-foot-4.5, 300-pound defensive tackle was a Jacksonville Times Union All-First Coast selection as a junior in 2021. He totaled 34 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks in nine games.

Florida State and Florida appear to be the two frontrunners in his recruitment at this time.

Film

Jordan Hall’s Recruiting Profile

h

h

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 164 25 32 Rivals 4 – 12 47 ESPN 4 255 15 60 On3 Consensus 4 134 17 30 247Sports Composite 4 157 21 32

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, FL Projected Position DL Height 6-4.5 Weight 300

Recruitment

Offered on July 11, 2022

Primary Offers

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

South Carolina

Alabama

Texas

Clemson

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Maryland

Ohio State

Oregon

Tennessee

USC

Twitter

Thankful and honored to receive an offer from The University of Texas🤘🏾 #Hookem pic.twitter.com/OnjUWM7dBQ — Jordan “BigBaby” Hall (@bigjay77) July 11, 2022

1

1