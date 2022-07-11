Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Jordan Hall out of Florida

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is making a late push for elite defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

The four-star prospect is rated the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3. Hall announced via Twitter on Monday that he received an offer from the University of Texas.

The 6-foot-4.5, 300-pound defensive tackle was a Jacksonville Times Union All-First Coast selection as a junior in 2021. He totaled 34 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks in nine games.

Florida State and Florida appear to be the two frontrunners in his recruitment at this time.

Film

Jordan Hall’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

164

25

32

Rivals

4

12

47

ESPN

4

255

15

60

On3 Consensus

4

134

17

30

247Sports Composite

4

157

21

32

 

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, FL

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4.5

Weight

300

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 11, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • South Carolina

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Clemson

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Mississippi State

  • Maryland

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • Tennessee

  • USC

Twitter

1

1

