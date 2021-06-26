Texas offers 2023 four-star ATH Jahlil McClain out of California

Cami Griffin
Texas recently extended an offer to a versatile four-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jahlil McClain announced on Friday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. Although it’s early on in his recruitment, 247Sports has him rated the No. 20 overall prospect from the state of California for the 2023 cycle.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound playmaker attends St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He’s now received offers from USC, Oregon, Texas and Arizona State among a few others.

In 2020, McClain was named MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Sophomore Second-Team All-American.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

24

20

Rivals

ESPN

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, CA

Projected Position

ATH

Height

5-10

Weight

180

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 25, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Oregon

  • Texas

  • USC

  • Arizona

  • Arizona State

  • Louisville

  • Pittsburgh

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

