Texas re-offers 2023 four-star defensive back Braxton Myers
After a strong junior season for Coppell High School, four-star defensive back Braxton Myers announced that he was re-offered by the University of Texas on Monday.
He concluded the 2021 season with 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.
While On3, Rivals, and ESPN view Myers as a cornerback at the collegiate level, 247Sports currently has him slated as a safety. On the 247Sports composite, he’s rated the No. 8 safety for the 2023 class and the No. 18 overall prospect from the state of Texas.
The athleticism runs in the family as his father, Michael Myers, was a former Alabama and NFL defensive tackle.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
108
8
21
Rivals
4
150
22
24
On3 Consensus
4
157
19
29
247 Composite
4
107
8
18
Vitals
Hometown
Coppell, TX
Projected Position
DB
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Recruitment
Re-offered on Nov. 22, 2021
Primary Offers
Arkansas
Baylor
Texas
Cincinnati
Michigan
LSU
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
SMU
Washington
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time
Film
#AGTG Blessed to be re-offered to the University of Texas!!🟠⚪️🤘🏾#HookEm #AllGasNoBrakes @CoachJeffBanks @ChrisGilbert_1 pic.twitter.com/wp2nh91SCf
— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) November 22, 2021