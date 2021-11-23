Texas re-offers 2023 four-star defensive back Braxton Myers

After a strong junior season for Coppell High School, four-star defensive back Braxton Myers announced that he was re-offered by the University of Texas on Monday.

He concluded the 2021 season with 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

While On3, Rivals, and ESPN view Myers as a cornerback at the collegiate level, 247Sports currently has him slated as a safety. On the 247Sports composite, he’s rated the No. 8 safety for the 2023 class and the No. 18 overall prospect from the state of Texas.

The athleticism runs in the family as his father, Michael Myers, was a former Alabama and NFL defensive tackle.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

108

8

21

Rivals

4

150

22

24

On3 Consensus

4

157

19

29

247 Composite

4

107

8

18

Vitals

Hometown

Coppell, TX

Projected Position

DB

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Recruitment

  • Re-offered on Nov. 22, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Arkansas

  • Baylor

  • Texas

  • Cincinnati

  • Michigan

  • LSU

  • Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma State

  • Ole Miss

  • SMU

  • Washington

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Twitter

