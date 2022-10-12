Texas offers 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald out of Waco

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have extended an offer to four-star athlete Jelani McDonald. The Waco product is one of the quickest rising prospects in the class of 2023.

Texas has some ground to make up in this recruitment as McDonald verbally committed to Oklahoma State back in July.

247Sports’ composite rankings list McDonald as the No. 15 athlete and a top 300 player nationally.

McDonald is a true do-it-all player on the football field. He plays in all three phases of the game for Waco Connally High School. McDonald is the primary quarterback, defensive back and even serves as the team’s main punter.

He is a multi-sport star who excels on both the basketball court and the track.

Texas hopes to add McDonald to the visitor list for its matchup against Iowa State on Oct. 15. The Longhorns are looking to flip the four-star from Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State.

Film

Jelani McDonald’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 202 17 34 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 4 235 20 37 On3 Consensus 4 102 3 22 247Sports Composite 4 297 15 55

Vitals

Hometown Waco, Texas Projected Position ATH Height 6-2 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 11

Primary offers

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Tech

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Twitter

