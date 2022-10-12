Texas offers 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald out of Waco
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have extended an offer to four-star athlete Jelani McDonald. The Waco product is one of the quickest rising prospects in the class of 2023.
Texas has some ground to make up in this recruitment as McDonald verbally committed to Oklahoma State back in July.
247Sports’ composite rankings list McDonald as the No. 15 athlete and a top 300 player nationally.
McDonald is a true do-it-all player on the football field. He plays in all three phases of the game for Waco Connally High School. McDonald is the primary quarterback, defensive back and even serves as the team’s main punter.
He is a multi-sport star who excels on both the basketball court and the track.
Texas hopes to add McDonald to the visitor list for its matchup against Iowa State on Oct. 15. The Longhorns are looking to flip the four-star from Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State.
Film
Jelani McDonald’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
202
17
34
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
4
235
20
37
On3 Consensus
4
102
3
22
247Sports Composite
4
297
15
55
Vitals
Hometown
Waco, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-2
Weight
190
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 11
Primary offers
Oklahoma State
Texas
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Ole Miss
AGTG‼️‼️Thanks to @CoachChoateUT I am blessed to be given an offer from the University of Texas🤘🏾 @4L_CAdair #gohorns #longhorns pic.twitter.com/S7M4WxR12H
— Jelani McDonald (@jelani_mcd24) October 11, 2022