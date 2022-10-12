Texas offers 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald out of Waco

Chandler Mumme
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have extended an offer to four-star athlete Jelani McDonald. The Waco product is one of the quickest rising prospects in the class of 2023.

Texas has some ground to make up in this recruitment as McDonald verbally committed to Oklahoma State back in July.

247Sports’ composite rankings list McDonald as the No. 15 athlete and a top 300 player nationally.

McDonald is a true do-it-all player on the football field. He plays in all three phases of the game for Waco Connally High School. McDonald is the primary quarterback, defensive back and even serves as the team’s main punter.

He is a multi-sport star who excels on both the basketball court and the track.

Texas hopes to add McDonald to the visitor list for its matchup against Iowa State on Oct. 15. The Longhorns are looking to flip the four-star from Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State.

Jelani McDonald’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

202

17

34

Rivals

3

ESPN

4

235

20

37

On3 Consensus

4

102

3

22

247Sports Composite

4

297

15

55

 

Vitals

Hometown

Waco, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-2

Weight

190

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 11

Primary offers

  • Oklahoma State

  • Texas

  • Texas Tech

  • Arkansas

  • Ole Miss

