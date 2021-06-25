Texas offers 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes

On Wednesday, one of the top running back prospects for the 2023 cycle announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas.

Justice Haynes is rated the No. 3 running back for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect out of the state of Georgia according to 247Sports.

In 2020, Haynes carried the ball 176 times for 1,744 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns for Blessed Trinity Catholic. He added five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound playmaker has compiled offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida among others.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 83 4 8 Rivals 4 78 – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite 4 64 4 5

Vitals

Hometown Roswell, GA Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on June 23, 2021

Primary Offers

Florida

Texas

Georgia

Alabama

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Notre Dame

West Virginia

Oregon

Florida State

Penn State

Arkansas

Miami

