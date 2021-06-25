Texas offers 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes
On Wednesday, one of the top running back prospects for the 2023 cycle announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas.
Justice Haynes is rated the No. 3 running back for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect out of the state of Georgia according to 247Sports.
In 2020, Haynes carried the ball 176 times for 1,744 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns for Blessed Trinity Catholic. He added five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound playmaker has compiled offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida among others.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
83
4
8
Rivals
4
78
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
64
4
5
Vitals
Hometown
Roswell, GA
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-10
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on June 23, 2021
Primary Offers
Florida
Texas
Georgia
Alabama
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Notre Dame
West Virginia
Oregon
Florida State
Penn State
Arkansas
Miami
Crystal Ball
Film
After a great talk with @StanDraytonUT I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas 🟠⚪️!! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KtDeFxak8E
— Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) June 23, 2021