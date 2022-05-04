Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Hunter Osborne out of Alabama

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is back in Trussville, Alabama targeting another highly touted defensive lineman.

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Osborne is the former high school teammate of current Texas defensive lineman Justice Finkley, who was a member of the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class.

Osborne has an impressive list of Power Five offers already piled up, and he announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment back in March. Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, USC, and Oregon were included.

In 2021, Osborne recorded 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine pass breakups as a junior for Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Texas still has time to make up ground in Osborne’s recruitment, but they’ll need to work fast.

Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

115

12

10

Rivals

4

130

14

13

ESPN

4

223

31

16

On3 Consensus

4

105

12

11

247Sports Composite

4

128

17

12

Vitals

Hometown

Trussville, AL

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

250

Recruitment

  • Received an offer on May 3, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Clemson

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Tennessee

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Oregon

  • Arkansas

  • Florida State

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • UNC

  • Notre Dame

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Penn State

  • Texas A&M

  • TCU

  • USC

