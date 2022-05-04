Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Hunter Osborne out of Alabama

Texas is back in Trussville, Alabama targeting another highly touted defensive lineman.

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Osborne is the former high school teammate of current Texas defensive lineman Justice Finkley, who was a member of the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class.

Osborne has an impressive list of Power Five offers already piled up, and he announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment back in March. Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, USC, and Oregon were included.

In 2021, Osborne recorded 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine pass breakups as a junior for Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Texas still has time to make up ground in Osborne’s recruitment, but they’ll need to work fast.

Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 115 12 10 Rivals 4 130 14 13 ESPN 4 223 31 16 On3 Consensus 4 105 12 11 247Sports Composite 4 128 17 12

Vitals

Hometown Trussville, AL Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 250

Recruitment

Received an offer on May 3, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Clemson

Alabama

Texas

Auburn

Florida

Tennessee

Georgia

LSU

Oregon

Arkansas

Florida State

Miami

Michigan

UNC

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Penn State

Texas A&M

TCU

USC

#AG2G Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas!!! #HookEm 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/uWRb9nGi8q — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) May 3, 2022

