Texas offers 2023 four-star DL Hunter Osborne out of Alabama
Texas is back in Trussville, Alabama targeting another highly touted defensive lineman.
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Osborne is the former high school teammate of current Texas defensive lineman Justice Finkley, who was a member of the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class.
Osborne has an impressive list of Power Five offers already piled up, and he announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment back in March. Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, USC, and Oregon were included.
In 2021, Osborne recorded 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine pass breakups as a junior for Hewitt-Trussville High School.
Texas still has time to make up ground in Osborne’s recruitment, but they’ll need to work fast.
Film
Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
115
12
10
Rivals
4
130
14
13
ESPN
4
223
31
16
On3 Consensus
4
105
12
11
247Sports Composite
4
128
17
12
Vitals
Hometown
Trussville, AL
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
250
Recruitment
Received an offer on May 3, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Clemson
Alabama
Texas
Auburn
Florida
Tennessee
Georgia
LSU
Oregon
Arkansas
Florida State
Miami
Michigan
UNC
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Penn State
Texas A&M
TCU
USC
#AG2G Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas!!! #HookEm 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/uWRb9nGi8q
— Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) May 3, 2022
