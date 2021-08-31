Texas offers 2023 five-star point guard Caleb Foster

Texas head coach Chris Beard and his staff are looking to bolster the roster for years to come, as based on this season and all the transfers they took in, there will be a lot of roster turnover.

Since Beard has taken over, the Longhorns basketball program seems to have a cachet to it that now has them in the mix for more top recruits than ever before. If you need proof, just look at the roster they assembled for this upcoming season led by the top transfer in all of college basketball Marcus Carr. He is also joined by five other top-31 ranked transfers who are looking to make some noise this season.

Beard has also experienced success in high school recruiting early on that quite frankly took former head coach Shaka Smart a lot longer to. The Longhorns currently a hold a commit from 2022 five-star point guard Arterio Morris, and are looking to bring in more top level talent like 2023 five-star point guard Caleb Foster out of the prestigious basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

Foster announced via Twitter that he officially received an offer from the Longhorns this week.

The 6-foot-4 guard holds offers from other programs such as Duke, Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia. Here is what 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins had to say about Texas’ latest offer:

Foster is a tough and smart point guard with terrific size for the position. He has a mature floor game which is shown in his court demeanor and savvy. He plays with excellent poise and pace and makes sound decisions with the basketball. He has all the tools needed to run a team

Landing Foster seems like a long shot right now as he is currently projected to end up at Duke, but the only thing I have learned during Beard’s brief tenure as the Longhorns coach, is not to underestimate him.