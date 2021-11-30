Texas offers 2022 three-star wide receiver Savion Red
Texas is hoping to find a diamond in the rough with three-star wide receiver Savion Red.
The Grand Prairie product announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks visited Red at his home recently.
Red was previously committed to SMU, but due to the recent coaching staff changes, he chose to decommit from the Mustangs on Nov. 24. Kansas, Texas, SMU, and Mississippi Valley State are the only four programs to offer the slot receiver up to this point.
As a senior in 2021, Red was a do-it-all player for Grand Prairie. He spent time at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. He concluded the year with 857 passing yards for seven touchdowns, 1,367 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
3
–
207
217
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
177
195
247 Composite
3
1371
181
196
Vitals
Hometown
Grand Prairie, TX
Projected Position
WR
Height
5-10
Weight
210
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 29, 2021
Offers
Texas
SMU
Mississippi Valley
Kansas
Crystal Ball
Film
After a great home visit with coach @CoachJeffBanks @Coach_JoeyMoss @illbill03 I am blessed to receive a offer from The university of Texas #Hookem @gopher_football @ATademy @TrueBuzzFB #WeBuzzn pic.twitter.com/mQJZD5Rvsd
— Savion Red (@RedSavion) November 30, 2021