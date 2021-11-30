Texas offers 2022 three-star wide receiver Savion Red

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is hoping to find a diamond in the rough with three-star wide receiver Savion Red.

The Grand Prairie product announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks visited Red at his home recently.

Red was previously committed to SMU, but due to the recent coaching staff changes, he chose to decommit from the Mustangs on Nov. 24. Kansas, Texas, SMU, and Mississippi Valley State are the only four programs to offer the slot receiver up to this point.

As a senior in 2021, Red was a do-it-all player for Grand Prairie. He spent time at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. He concluded the year with 857 passing yards for seven touchdowns, 1,367 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

3

207

217

Rivals

3

ESPN

3

177

195

247 Composite

3

1371

181

196

Vitals

Hometown

Grand Prairie, TX

Projected Position

WR

Height

5-10

Weight

210

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 29, 2021

Offers

  • Texas

  • SMU

  • Mississippi Valley

  • Kansas

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

