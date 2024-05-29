Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks has allowed just two QB hits since 2022

The Texas Longhorns have one of the best offensive linemen in the country. Left tackle Kelvin Banks has been one of the top players at his position in two seasons of college football.

Per Pro Football Focus, Banks has only allowed two quarterback hits in 1,006 pass blocking snaps. The publication gives Banks a 84.7 grade over the two-year span.

There aren’t many offensive linemen graded better than Banks but an objective eye can see how good he is on the field. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been given more time to throw than past Longhorns quarterbacks and Banks is a huge reason for it.

The former five-star has lived up to his rating since taking over left tackle for Texas. Banks and center Jake Majors lead one of the most experience lines in the country in 2024, and there’s no better time to have a good offensive line than a first season in the SEC.

Banks will look to put a third good season on film this year for the 2025 NFL draft.

