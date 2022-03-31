Texas offensive lineman Tyler Johnson enters the NCAA transfer portal

Of the 53 members of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class, over 30 of those players have transferred to another program or medically retired.

Steve Sarkisian was aware of the mass exodus from Tom Herman’s recruiting class prior to accepting the Texas job, and the Longhorns clearly lacked leadership and experience last season due to it.

The latest member of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class to leave the program is former four-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. On3’s Matt Zenitz announced on Thursday that Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson redshirted his freshman season, appeared in one game as a sophomore in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado, and did not play last season under Sarkisian’s staff.

The Conroe native was rated the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns brought in one of the top offensive line hauls in program history for the 2022 class, likely pushing Johnson further down the depth chart.

