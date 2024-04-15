Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland enters transfer portal

Offensive tackle Payton Kirkland, a redshirt freshman, became the sixth Texas player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 366-pound redshirt freshman from Orlando, Fla., did not appear in any games as a freshman in 2023. He becomes the sixth UT player to enter the portal, joining quarterback Charles Wright, defensive backs Jerrin Thompson and Kitan Crawford, linebacker S’Maje Burrell and defensive tackle Trill Carter.

The two-week spring transfer portal window opened Monday, and it has already included both Burrell and Kirkland.

