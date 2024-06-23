Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire III rescinds commitment to Gophers

Nelson McGuire III, a three-star offensive lineman from Midlothian, Texas, who gave the Gophers football program a verbal commitment on June 9, on Sunday announced on social media that he has decommitted from Minnesota and reopened his recruitment.

"After a great talk with my family and my coaches, we have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Minnesota and reopen my recruitment up," McGuire wrote in a post on the X platform. "I will always have love for the University of Minnesota. I just feel this is the best thing for me."

McGuire, 6-4 and 300 pounds, is ranked No. 77 in Texas in the 2025 recruiting class and No. 26 nationally among interior offensive linemen by 247Sports.com. Over the past two weeks, he made official visits to Arkansas and Texas Tech and attended a Texas A&M camp. Nelson also had scholarship offers from Houston, Kansas State, SMU and Boston College, among others.

Nelson is the second player in the 2025 class in the past two weeks to rescind their commitment to the Gophers, joining Middleton, Wis., defensive lineman Torin Pettaway. Minnesota has 22 players committed to its 2025 class.