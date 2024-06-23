Texas offensive lineman leaves Gophers recruiting class

Texas high school offensive lineman Nelson McGuire III backed off his commitment to the Gophers football program on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound, three-star prospect from Midlothian, Texas, who has a handful of offers from southern schools, expressed gratitude to Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and the U staff, but said reopening his recruiting process was “the best thing for me.”

McGuire gave a verbal commitment to Minnesota during an official visit weekend on June 9. He has since reportedly visited Arkansas and Texas Tech.

The Gophers’ recruiting class for 2025 currently stands at 22 pledges after netting five commitments during an official visit weekend on June 16.

Related Articles