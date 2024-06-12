Texas offensive line among the top five units in the nation

Kyle Flood’s unit is getting some lofty praise ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Texas Longhorns offensive line was ranked as the No. 4 group in all of college football.

The group is led by standout left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and center Jake Majors. Four of five starters return with Christian Jones off to the NFL. Cameron Williams is slated to take his spot at right tackle. Williams played a total of 125 snaps at right tackle last season.

This unit paved the way for Texas to rush for 188.4 yards per game and a total of 29 rushing touchdowns. The team allowed 28 total sacks, but it is more than just an offensive line stat as quarterbacks play a part in that as well.

Banks should be among the top projected selections in the 2025 NFL draft.

Projected Starters for the 2024 offensive line

Kelvin Banks Jr, LT: Junior

Hayden Conner, LG: Senior

Jake Majors, C: Senior

DJ Campbell, RG: Junior

Cameron Williams, RT: Junior

The top 10 is full of SEC units including each of the top four and six total. The Longhorns will face off against the No. 2 and No. 10 units during the 2024 campaign.

Full Top 10 offensive lines from PFF

