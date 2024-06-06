Texas offense comes up short, Oklahoma takes 1-0 lead in WCWS Championship Series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas lost the opening game of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series to No. 2 Oklahoma 8-3.

The Longhorns must win Thursday night’s Game 2 in order to keep their national championship hopes alive.

Oklahoma is now one win away from winning their fourth straight national championship.

The Sooners jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Tiare Jennings hit a two-run home run off Texas starter, freshman Teagan Kavan.

Those were the first runs Kavan gave up in the Women’s College World Series.

The Longhorns responded with a run in the bottom of the first that came thanks to a Mia Scott home run.

After a scoreless second inning, Oklahoma responded in a major way in the third, scoring three runs to create separation from Texas.

Kinzie Hansen delivered a two run home run, and the Sooners’ next batter, Kasidi Pickering delivered a solo home run as Oklahoma took a 5-1 lead.

It was 7-1 Oklahoma going into the top of the 7th until Texas made things interesting scoring two runs. However, the buck would stop there after Vic Hunter’s strikeout, leaving two runners stranded.

The last time a team came back to win the Championship Series after losing the first game was Oklahoma in 2021 against Florida State.

Texas has shown resiliency plenty of times this season, as the Longhorns are 7-1 following a loss.

Game two of the series will be Thursday at 7pm in Oklahoma City.

