Texas off to a fast start in final Big 12 road series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas took care of business in their first ever matchup with UCF, beating the Golden Knights 6-3.

The Longhorns (31-19 overall, 16-9 in Big 12) earned this victory with a mix of critical outs and right on time offense that was too much for UCF to overcome.

UCF actually took an early lead courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Jack Zyska. However, Max Grubbs ended the frame with a critical strikeout as the Golden Knights stranded a runner.

After a Will Gasparino sac fly to even the game at one in the next inning, the freshman outfielder delivered a two-run home run to put the Longhorns ahead 3-1 in the top of the fourth.

The Golden Knights got on the Longhorns heels in a two-run seventh to make it a 4-3 game, starting pitcher Grubbs also exited the game earlier in the frame.

Texas got the insurance needed in the ninth inning courtesy of a Jalin Flores two-run single that gave the Longhorns a 6-3 lead.

Reliever Gage Boehm entered the game in the eighth and was able to hold off the Golden Knights en route to his sixth save of the season. Starter Grubbs earned his fifth win of the season.

Game two of the series will be in Orlando tomorrow at 5pm.

