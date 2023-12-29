Texas OC/OL coach Kyle Flood discusses WR Adonai Mitchell’s impact

Texas is a far more dynamic offense than it was last season. Big play wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is a huge reason for the dynamic performance.

Prior to Mitchell’s arrival, the Texas offense was out of sorts. It wasn’t for lack of playmakers, but for lack of an imposing outside threat. Since adding Mitchell in the offseason, the Longhorns average 475.9 yards per contest and seem to get those yards with ease. It’s the offense’s versatility that makes it look so easy.

Texas offensive coordinator and elite offensive line coach said the following of what Mitchell does for the Longhorns offense.

“He’s got a skill set that we were lacking before we got here. He is the complimentary receiver to (Xavier Worthy) that we needed to make the field a little more open for both of those guys and a guy like JT. His role in what we do in gameplanning is critical.”

Make no mistake: fellow wide receiver Xavier Worthy eats up several yards of offense consistently for Texas. But the dynamic duo makes the offense more difficult to stop than they would be without one or the other.

This Texas offense has been special. It will look to continue its great play in the Sugar Bowl against Washington on New Year’s Day.

