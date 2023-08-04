Texas OC Kyle Flood discusses becoming more explosive in passing game

The Texas Longhorns were not explosive in the passing game last year. While it’s likely the offense improves dramatically in 2023, the passing game is still an area with room for improvement.

Last season, Texas was one of three FBS squads not to have a 50-yard pass play. That’s not the list in which you want your team to find itself.

Much of the blame goes to the quarterback, but offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood believes its a team effort. He said the following to the media about developing more explosion in 2023.

“I don’t see it as a responsibility of the quarterback or a responsibility of the running back, I think that’s the responsibility of all 11 players on the field to create those types of opportunities. We are certainly going to call those types of plays, there is no question about that.”

The lack of converted deep shots were not for lack of attempts. Several downfield passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers to receiver Xavier Worthy fell to the turf. While both Ewers and Worthy both bear responsibility for those incompletions, both look primed to bounce back based on offseason performances.

Texas will look to add plenty of 50-yard pass plays in the upcoming season.

