Texas obliterates Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

The Red River Showdown turned into a bloodbath.

The burnt orange of the Texas Longhorns devastated Oklahoma, 49-0, in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. It was the most points scored by Texas against Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 3-3 in its first season under Brent Venables. They are winless in their first three Big 12 games.

All is not well in Norman.

RED RIVER DOMINATION 🤘🔥@texasfootball earns its biggest win against Oklahoma in program history and shuts out the Sooners for the first time since 1965 pic.twitter.com/g58jQVW77t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

This is the first time the Sooners have lost their first three conference games since 1998 when they lost four in a row under John Blake to open Big 12 play.

They lost four conference games overall in 2014 under Bob Stoops.

The numbers were mind-blowing:

Texas 585 total yards, OU 195

Texas 289 yards passing, OU 39

Texas 295 yards rushing, OU 156

Texas 35 first downs, OU 11



Oklahoma entered Red River on a four-game win streak. Those wins were by a combined 34 points. Texas leads 49-0 today and Quinn Ewers has four touchdown passes and 289 yards. Bijan Robinson 127 yards and two TDs. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

Bijan Robinson glided into the end zone untouched 😤 pic.twitter.com/26IocKM17G — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 8, 2022

It's been a long game for Oklahoma fans pic.twitter.com/SJTM2C0lig — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

KD weighed in on the Texas-Oklahoma game 🫢 pic.twitter.com/xzRgrqFJx9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 8, 2022

