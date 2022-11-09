Texas now trending for 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald

Texas is continuing their hot streak on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

The Longhorns were able to flip four-star edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma on Thursday. Among the Vasek news, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M and Texas has suddenly become the heavy favorite in his recruitment.

Now, Texas is trending in the right direction for former Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald. The Waco native is rated the No. 3 athlete in the country for the 2023 class and the No. 22 overall prospect in the state, according to On3Sports.

The four-star prospect is expected to take an official visit to Austin for the Texas-TCU game this weekend. On3 currently lists Texas as the overwhelming favorite in McDonald’s recruitment with a 99.1% chance of landing him.

Texas is now considered the heavy favorite to land 4-star athlete Jelani McDonald, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. #HookEm MORE: https://t.co/Aq4wOHLYUM pic.twitter.com/DmpJ5oyRjD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire