Texas now ranks third in rush defense in all of college football

Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the Texas Longhorns have improved their run defense significantly this season.

The team has allowed an average of 80.8 rushing yards per game, the lowest since 2011. This impressive feat can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of Kwiatkowski and Davis, as well as a few stars along the defensive line led by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. Overall, their efforts have been instrumental in helping Texas achieve success on the defensive side of the ball this season.

In 2022, the Texas defense allowed 125.7 rushing yards per game, significantly higher than this year’s 80.8 yards per game. The improvement on defense cannot be understated. Texas’ defense is what has put the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.

On Jan. 1, Texas will travel to take on the Washington Huskies in the CFP. The Huskies aren’t known for their run game, but their passing game is led by Heisman candidate Michael Penix.

Washington averages 125.2 rushing yards per game, but Texas will have to find a way to stop Penix in order to have a chance at victory.

#Texas is now 3rd in the country in rush defense, allowing just 80.8 yards per game on the ground. 1. UCLA – 69.6

2. Penn State – 69.7

3. Texas – 80.8

4. Utah – 84.2

5. Michigan – 86.6 The last time Texas allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards per game in a season was 2011. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 4, 2023

