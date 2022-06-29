Texas now has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle

Texas received a massive commitment from five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II on Wednesday afternoon.

The DeSoto native is rated the No. 6 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and one of the top overall prospects in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

With the addition of Cook, the Longhorns have now landed commitments from three different five-star prospects over the last week. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, five-star safety Derek Williams, and Cook are now the three highest-rated commits in Texas’ 2023 class.

Texas jumped Notre Dame for the No. 2 recruiting class in the country shortly after Cook’s announcement. Steve Sarkisian’s staff is now neck-and-neck with Ohio State for the No. 1 class this cycle.

Recruiting class rankings obviously change on a daily basis, but this is a good indicator of how strong this cycle could be for Texas.

Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle currently.

h

h

Cincinnati (207.73)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Baylor (208.07)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (209.22)

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Arkansas (211.68)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (213.89)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (229.35)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (240.51)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (251.59)

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (255.61)

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Ohio State (256.79)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1