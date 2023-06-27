Texas is now the heavy favorite to land 2024 TE Jordan Washington

Despite losing one commitment this past week, Texas continues to trend in the right direction on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class.

The Longhorns have landed five commits since June 17. On top of that, Texas is favored for two five-star players on the defensive side of the ball, an in-state wide receiver, and are now viewed as the leader for three-star tight end Jordan Washington.

The Langham Creek (TX) product holds nearly 20 offers and has narrowed down his possible suitors to Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas. However, the Longhorns have emerged as the heavy favorite in his recruitment over the last week.

Washington received a recruiting prediction on Tuesday from On3‘s Justin Wells, and already holds four crystal ball predictions in favor of Texas from 247Sports analysts.

The 6-foot-4 prospect ranks as the No. 29 tight end in the country according to 247Sports. His commitment date is currently set for July 4.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire