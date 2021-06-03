‘Texas is not a relevant program anymore’ according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t feeding into the hype of the Longhorns after hiring offensive guru Steve Sarkisian. Texas is not a big deal other than to Texas fans…this is not a relevant program anymore, Paul Finebaum. Finebaum reiterates that the problem in Austin isn’t necessarily with Sarkisian or any previous coaching staffs. Nick Saban told me one time when he was considering Texas, he didn’t want to report to 15 or 20 billionaires everyday, Paul Finebaum