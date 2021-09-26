Texas not ranked in updated AP Poll after Week 4

After being the team with the most votes on the outside looking in of the USA TODAY ACSA Coaches Poll, the Longhorns found themselves in the same exact spot in the AP Poll.

Texas has been unranked since they went into Arkansas as the No. 15 team in the nation, and lost by 19 points in Week 2. However, Texas has been a completely different team since then, as they have made a change at quarterback and are now led by Casey Thompson who has been stellar in his first two career starts.

Thompson has thrown for 467 yards and seven passing touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown over the past two games. The Longhorns have also been averaging 64 points through their last two, which granted one game was against Rice, but they did drop 70 points in a blowout win over undefeated Texas Tech.

The offense is finally running through star running back Bijan Robinson, who knew that getting him the ball would be the best way to win football games? In all seriousness, Texas did not find themselves ranked, but the voters have noticed their improvement as they received the most votes for an unranked team.

Alabama Georgia Oregon Penn State Iowa Oklahoma Cincinatti Arkansas Notre Dame Florida Ohio State Ole Miss BYU Michigan Texas A&M Costal Carolina Michigan State Fresno State Oklahoma State UCLA Baylor Auburn NC State Wake Forrest Clemson

Contrary to the coaches poll, the AP Poll has dropped Oklahoma out of the top four, giving Penn State the nod at the fourth spot and Iowa remained at No. 5. Some other things to note, is that Arkansas is now the No. 8 team in the nation after beating Texas and now Texas A&M. Two Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and Baylor made their first appearances in the Top 25, and Clemson has plummeted all the way to No. 25 and is at risk of being unranked for the first time in what feels like forever.

This poll will likely see some shakes up again very soon, as there are multiple ranked matchups within the next two weeks that can turn this college football season on its head. In the case of Texas, they just need to keep winning, which will be tough in their next stretch of games.

Texas takes on TCU in Week 5, who has absolutely owned them winning seven of the last 10, and follows that game up with facing all three of the currently ranked Big 12 teams. We will truly see how good this Texas team is very soon.