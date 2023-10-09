Texas is not back? Louisville is the new TCU? Overreactions from college football Week 6

The just completed college football weekend certainly left us with a lot to unpack. From fantastic finishes to dominant performances to colossal meltdowns, the Week 6 slate had a little of everything. With so much happening, overreactions are inevitable.

For the uninitiated, the headlines you see here are not our opinions. They are overreactions, some of which were actually expressed by football watchers on social media or professional publications, while others are just thoughts that might have occurred to passionate followers of a particular team or conference. Our aim is to highlight some of these snap judgments and hopefully provide some perspective.

Before we begin, let’s state up front that you will not see anything about the Miami finish in this space. Anything you might have thought or read about that is definitely not an overreaction. With that out of the way, we’ll start with the Red River aftermath.

Texas is back – to mediocrity

There’s plenty of angst among Longhorns’ faithful. Admittedly, it isn’t just that they saw their team lose to a despised rival in dramatic fashion, but also because they saw some of the strange mishaps that have plagued the brief Steve Sarkisian era.

The season is far from over for Texas, however, as long as the team is able to regroup. For one thing, a rematch with Oklahoma is a strong possibility given the rest of the Big 12 looks quite ordinary. Furthermore, the Longhorns’ signature win at Alabama has continued to gain value. The Longhorns’ margin for error is gone, but all the team’s goals are still attainable.

The big questions is whether − as has happened in recent years − Texas allows this one defeat to snowball into further disappointments or it changes course and uses the loss as motivation.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from college football's Week 6

MISERY INDEX: Monumental blunder puts Miami at top of list

Louisville is this year’s TCU

With a newly hired coach, a rapidly retooled roster and a whole lot of good fortune in close games, TCU came seemingly from out of nowhere in 2022 to crash the College Football Playoff party. The season in Louisville is unfolding in remarkably similar fashion in 2023, and now with their most impressive win in hand against Notre Dame, the Cardinals are no longer flying under the radar.

Sure, their fans can dream. All fans can until meeting a dose of reality – as Maryland and Kentucky did this week. But could Louisville actually pull it off?

One should never get too far over one’s skis – these are overreactions after all – but it’s not out of the question. In the new world of the division-less ACC, the Cardinals just have to finish in the top two to play for the championship, and the rest of their league schedule With no Florida State or North Carolina is at least manageable. Yes, there’s a home date with Duke in a couple of weeks as well as a November road trip to Miami, and the season-ending non-conference bout with in-state rival Kentucky is another potential obstacle. It’s a long shot, but we were saying the same thing about the Horned Frogs a year ago.

No. 3 Ohio State should be No. 3 in the Big Ten

Perhaps no fan base is harder to please than the Buckeye faithful, some of whom were ready to declare their team non-contenders following the narrow escape at Notre Dame, as well as during Saturday’s lackluster first half against Maryland. Don’t try to deny it; we saw your tweets – er – posts. Of course the ultimate causes for concern are the looming showdowns with Michigan and Penn State, neither of which has felt much in the way of stress through the first month of the season.

The counterargument is that Ohio State’s early challenges could serve the team well in the second half of the campaign. First-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord clearly figured some things out – like getting the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. as often as possible is a good plan.

It remains to be seen whether the glass half full or half empty interpretation of the Buckeyes’ situation is the correct one, but dismissing them from the championship picture at this early stage is certainly not warranted.

The SEC race is over

Speaking of figuring things out, Georgia appears to have found its first-half offense and looks ready to run away with the SEC East, while Alabama is alone atop the West with wins against Ole Miss and Texas A&M already in the bank.

This might indeed prove to be an overreaction with half the season still to play, but it sure looks like the two recent powers are again on a collision course. The Crimson Tide still have to deal with LSU, whose offense can be scary even if its defense isn’t, and both Alabama and the Bulldogs have upcoming dates with Tennessee. But fans in Athens and Tuscaloosa can probably start thinking about visiting Atlanta in early December.

NBC executives lament – Southern California-Notre Dame game is a bust

Well, not quite. It’s not the blockbuster top-10 showdown they were hoping for though.

The Trojans at least were able to salvage their end of the bargain by barely escaping Arizona with their record unblemished, but they hardly look like a playoff team right now. The twice-beaten Irish can only play spoiler, but they’ll be more than happy to do so where USC is concerned. The game will deliver viewers in prime time to be sure, but oh what might have been.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 6 overreactions: Texas falters, Louisville rolls