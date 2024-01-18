Texas NFL draft tracker: Every Longhorn that has declared for the 2024 draft

Over the past decade or so, there haven’t been many Texas Longhorns taken in the top portion of the draft.

You can still spot former Texas players in the NFL, such as Quandre Diggs, Devin Duvernay, and Justin Tucker. However, the presence of Texas alumni in the NFL has dwindled over the years. Steve Sarkisian and the new Texas culture have changed that.

The Longhorns will now feature four of the top offensive contributors in the 2024 NFL draft, including Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jonathon Brooks.

The newest Texas ex’s include the best pair of defensive linemen in college football, Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat.

Needless to say, there is going to soon be a lot of burnt orange playing on Sundays.

Here is every Texas Longhorn that has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adonai Mitchell - WR

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Adonai Mitchell immediately became a key player for Texas, leading the team in touchdown passes and ranking second in receiving yards. His playmaking abilities in big-time games will have any NFL team wanting to draft him.

Xavier Worthy - WR

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Xavier Worthy is one of the best wide receivers in Texas history. He led the team in receiving yards in 2023 and had five touchdowns. His speed alone will make him valuable in the NFL.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders is considered to be one of the most promising tight end prospects in recent drafts. After Brock Bowers, Sanders should be the second tight end taken off the board. He had 683 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

T'Vondre Sweat - DL

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Big. Strong. Unstoppable. Those are the three best ways to describe T’Vondre Sweat. He won the 2023 Outland Trophy for being the best interior lineman in college football, and his elite run-stopping abilities will have NFL teams chomping at the bit.

Byron Murphy - DL

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Byron Murphy was T’Vondre Sweat’s counterpart. He was tied for second in sacks and also registered 8.5 tackles for loss. Murphy will be one of the top defensive linemen taken.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Despite tearing his ACL in November, Jonathon Brooks is still Mel Kiper’s No. 1 running back on his big board. Brooks emerged as RB1 in Texas’ game against Wyoming and took off from there. He led the team in rushing yards and also scored 10 touchdowns.

Jaylan Ford - LB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Jaylan Ford was considered a top linebacker for the 2023 NFL Draft but opted to return to Texas. In 2023, he totaled 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Christian Jones - T

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Christian Jones is a sixth-year senior at Texas. The 6-foot-, 320-pound tackle took a huge leap of improvement in 2023 and was one of the best offensive linemen for the Longhorns.

Jordan Whittington - WR

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Jordan Whittington is the embodiment of a warrior. He is a senior who almost stepped away from football his sophomore year but was convinced to stay for one more shot. Whittington is a reliable receiver and any team will be lucky to have him.

Keilan Robinson - RB

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Keilan Robinson served primarily in specialist packages for the offense and on kick returns. He is a speedy player who can find a spot on any NFL team.

Ryan Watts - DB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ryan Watts transferred to Texas from Ohio State and has been good when healthy. Watts had three interceptions in 2023 and could be a hidden gem if taken later in the draft.

Jett Bush - LB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Bush is a senior and took a big step forward in 2023. He totaled three tackles for loss and two sacks. Bush might not be taken very high in the draft, but if someone gives him a shot, he won’t let you regret it.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire