Texas, NC State basketball have different 3-point lines in Women's March Madness Elite Eight game

The 3-point lines on both ends of the court at the Moda Center for the Women's NCAA Tournament do not match up.

ESPN's Elle Duncan reported the news at the end of the network's pregame show as she sent the broadcast to Portland, Oregon for Texas women's basketball vs. NC State. Duncan mentioned that the distance from the baseline to the top of the key on both ends of the court do not match up with the 3-point line distance in college basketball: 22 feet and 1 3/4 inches.

ESPN reported that both Texas' Vic Schaefer and NC State's Wes Moore were made aware of it at noon local time in Portland, and that the NCAA measured both ends of the court. Both teams agreed to still play Sunday's Elite Eight game.

"Pregame, the NCAA was made aware that the top of the key to the three-point line, the space on either side of the floor looked to be different," ESPN's Courtney Lyle reported as she opened the broadcast. "Both Wes Moore and Vic Schaefer came out to the floor to take a look at it. They asked for the NCAA to measure and they did that. NCAA measured from the baseline to the top of the 3-point line and found there was a discrepancy on one end of the floor from the other. But both Vic Schaefer and Wes Moore have agreed to go ahead and play this game to avoid any delays."

Here's a look at the differences between the two 3-point arcs. The discrepancy was not made aware of, nor did it come up, in the Sweet 16 games that took place on the same court across Friday and Saturday.

Scenes from the arena showcase the stark difference between the two sides of the court 👀 pic.twitter.com/CAym8ZpO1x — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 31, 2024

ESPN's Brooke Weisbrod — who is serving as the network's sideline reporter for Sunday's Elite Eight game in Portland — reported that she spoke with Lisa Peterson, the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee chair, and she confirmed the court was not switched out between rounds.

"She confirmed that both the floor had been the same all week and that coaches decided after both taking a look at it that they were okay with it," Weisbrod said. "Now it had been measured, but she did say it will be professionally measured tomorrow just to ensure we have the exact measurements. But right now, both coaches are OK to play the way."

The NCAA Playing Oversight Panel approved the change in the 3-point line in college women's basketball from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22 feet and 1 3/4 inches before the 2021-22 season.

Texas entered halftime facing a 43-31 halftime deficit to the Wolfpack.

