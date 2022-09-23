For Texas natives on Arkansas roster, beating A&M would be extra special

E. Wayne
·1 min read

A quick glance at the Arkansas roster and the players’ hometowns, one thing jumps out.

There’s a lot of Texas.

Twenty-eight players, in fact, on the Razorbacks football roster were born in the Lone Star State. The only state with more Hogs is, unsurprisingly, Arkansas itself. Almost half of the Natural State natives on the roster, though, are walk-ons, making Texas, perhaps the most important place in the country for Arkansas football.

That will certainly be true Saturday when the Razorbacks play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas. Several of those 28 players are from the Metroplex. Defensively, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has been fertile territory for the Hogs this year. Cornerback Hudson Clark, linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders, defensive end and safety Jalen Catalon are four starters who called that area home.

All but Sanders were all on the team last year when Arkansas snapped a nine-game skid to the Aggies and vaulted to the No. 8 ranking the country. Now, Sanders, a transfer from Alabama who is making a case for SEC Defensive Player of the Year alongside former teammate Will Anderson, gets his shot.

All the local fellas know what beating A&M could do for the Hogs this year. Everyone knows, actually. But for those 28, a victory will be all the sweeter.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

