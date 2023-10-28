Texas native and elite tight end gets 2026 scholarship offer from USC

Duncanville, Texas, native Zachery Turner has been offered by USC. Another top tight end in the 2026 recruiting class has been offered by the Trojans. It should be noted that Turner has a lot of wide receiver to his game as well, similar to current Trojan Duce Robinson.

In Turner’s freshman season he totaled 153 yards on 13 catches and scored 5 touchdowns.

He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Texas, Baylor, Houston, Missouri, SMU and Syracuse.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire