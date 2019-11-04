Texas NASCAR: Kevin Harvick leads Stewart-Haas 1-2-3
Kevin Harvick overcame a mid-race penalty to lead home a Stewart-Haas 1-2-3 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas, booking himself a spot in the championship decider.
Harvick was slapped with the penalty for loose equipment on pitroad following a stop just after half-distance in the 334-lap race.
That dropped him into the midfield for the early part of the third and final stage.
By lap 220, Harvick had risen back into the top 10, and following a caution 20 tours later for a Bubba Wallace spin, he took the lead shortly after the restart following a side-by-side race with team-mate Aric Almirola.
After the final green-flag pitstops in the third stage, Almirola did start to eat into Harvick's 4.5-second lead as the #4 Ford struggled to pass backmarker traffic.
But Harvick held on to score his fourth Cup win of the season, ensuring he will be in title contention at the finale at Homestead - with the opportunity to add to his sole championship victory from 2014.
Almirola, who looked strong throughout and scooped victory in the second 85-lap stage, headed Daniel Suarez as SHR locked out the top three finishing positions.
Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano scored good points by taking fourth place for Team Penske, but he is currently 13 points below the cut-off bubble, with one race to go, as Kyle Busch took seventh for Joe Gibbs Racing and maintained his position as a driver set to go through to Homestead on his scoring tally.
Alex Bowman was the highest placed non-Ford finisher with fifth in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet entry.
He saw off current points leader Martin Truex Jr of JGR, who is assured of a place in the title fight already thanks to his Martinsville win last week.
Behind Busch was Penske's Ryan Blaney, who lost ground in his attempt to make into the 'championship four' for the first time in his career, while Kurt Busch and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.
Denny Hamlin's hopes of securing his spot in the finale took a big blow, as his JGR Toyota suffered damage from a self-inflicted spin early in the race.
He came home alone 28th but he is still comfortably ahead of the points cut-off going into the final race in the round of eight at Phoenix next Sunday.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
334
3h44m44.s
2
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
334
1.594s
3
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
334
4.584s
4
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
334
8.305s
5
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
334
8.537s
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
334
12.315s
7
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
334
12.480s
8
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
334
15.150s
9
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
334
15.472s
10
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
334
17.414s
11
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
334
18.357s
12
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
334
25.297s
13
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
334
25.356s
14
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
334
25.820s
15
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
333
1 Lap
16
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
333
1 Lap
17
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
333
1 Lap
18
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
333
1 Lap
19
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
333
1 Lap
20
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
333
1 Lap
21
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
333
1 Lap
22
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
332
2 Laps
23
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
331
3 Laps
24
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
331
3 Laps
25
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
329
5 Laps
26
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
329
5 Laps
27
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
328
6 Laps
28
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
328
6 Laps
29
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
327
7 Laps
30
Josh Bilicki
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
323
11 Laps
31
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
319
15 Laps
32
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
312
22 Laps
33
Quin Houff
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
202
Wheel
34
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
199
Accident damage
35
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
189
Accident
36
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
188
Accident
37
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
156
Engine
38
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
67
Accident
39
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
52
Accident
40
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
52
Accident
Playoff standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Martin Truex Jr.
4133
2
Kyle Busch
4113
3
4113
4
Joey Logano
4111
