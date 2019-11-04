Texas NASCAR: Kevin Harvick leads Stewart-Haas 1-2-3

Jake Nichol
Kevin Harvick overcame a mid-race penalty to lead home a Stewart-Haas 1-2-3 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas, booking himself a spot in the championship decider.

Harvick was slapped with the penalty for loose equipment on pitroad following a stop just after half-distance in the 334-lap race.

That dropped him into the midfield for the early part of the third and final stage.

By lap 220, Harvick had risen back into the top 10, and following a caution 20 tours later for a Bubba Wallace spin, he took the lead shortly after the restart following a side-by-side race with team-mate Aric Almirola.

After the final green-flag pitstops in the third stage, Almirola did start to eat into Harvick's 4.5-second lead as the #4 Ford struggled to pass backmarker traffic.

But Harvick held on to score his fourth Cup win of the season, ensuring he will be in title contention at the finale at Homestead - with the opportunity to add to his sole championship victory from 2014.

Almirola, who looked strong throughout and scooped victory in the second 85-lap stage, headed Daniel Suarez as SHR locked out the top three finishing positions.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano scored good points by taking fourth place for Team Penske, but he is currently 13 points below the cut-off bubble, with one race to go, as Kyle Busch took seventh for Joe Gibbs Racing and maintained his position as a driver set to go through to Homestead on his scoring tally.

Alex Bowman was the highest placed non-Ford finisher with fifth in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet entry.

He saw off current points leader Martin Truex Jr of JGR, who is assured of a place in the title fight already thanks to his Martinsville win last week.

Behind Busch was Penske's Ryan Blaney, who lost ground in his attempt to make into the 'championship four' for the first time in his career, while Kurt Busch and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

Denny Hamlin's hopes of securing his spot in the finale took a big blow, as his JGR Toyota suffered damage from a self-inflicted spin early in the race.

He came home alone 28th but he is still comfortably ahead of the points cut-off going into the final race in the round of eight at Phoenix next Sunday.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

334

3h44m44.s

2

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

334

1.594s

3

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

334

4.584s

4

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

334

8.305s

5

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

334

8.537s

6

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

334

12.315s

7

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

334

12.480s

8

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

334

15.150s

9

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

334

15.472s

10

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

334

17.414s

11

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

334

18.357s

12

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

334

25.297s

13

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

334

25.356s

14

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

334

25.820s

15

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

333

1 Lap

16

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

333

1 Lap

17

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

333

1 Lap

18

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

333

1 Lap

19

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

333

1 Lap

20

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

333

1 Lap

21

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

333

1 Lap

22

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

332

2 Laps

23

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

331

3 Laps

24

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

331

3 Laps

25

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

329

5 Laps

26

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

329

5 Laps

27

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

328

6 Laps

28

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

328

6 Laps

29

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

327

7 Laps

30

Josh Bilicki

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

323

11 Laps

31

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

319

15 Laps

32

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

312

22 Laps

33

Quin Houff

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

202

Wheel

34

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

199

Accident damage

35

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

189

Accident

36

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

188

Accident

37

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

156

Engine

38

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

67

Accident

39

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

52

Accident

40

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

52

Accident

Playoff standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Martin Truex Jr.

4133

1

Martin Truex Jr.

4133

2

Kyle Busch

4113

2

Kyle Busch

4113

3

Kevin Harvick

4113

3

Kevin Harvick

4113

4

Joey Logano

4111

4

Joey Logano

4111

