Texas names Quinn Ewers the Longhorns' starting quarterback

Texas has its starting quarterback for the 2022 season: Quinn Ewers.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the decision, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis, Friday after a summer of speculation. Ewers, who had transferred from Ohio State at the end of last year, had been competing for the role with 2021 part-time starter Hudson Card.

The news didn't seem to come as a shock to Ewers, who tweeted that everyone should "stay tuned" for an announcement on August 19 – the day Ewers was named the starter.

Big things come in ATX…stay tuned!

Ewers, a native of Southlake, Texas, was Rivals' top overall prospect and originally committed to the Longhorns in 2020 as part of the 2022 freshman class. He later reclassified for the 2021 class and flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes after Ewers was told he couldn't sign name, image and likeness endorsement deals as a high school student in Texas.

He played just two snaps in one game for Ohio State last season before he announced his decision to transfer in December.

Oddly enough, Ewers's time as the starter may only last for the 2022 season. Highly-coveted recruit Arch Manning verbally committed to the Longhorns earlier this summer for next year, and he could take the QB1 spot from Ewers depending on how he plays throughout the spring and summer.

But for now, it's Ewers team. And the Longhorns need Ewers to play much better than Card and Casey Thompson, the other 2021 starter who just transferred to Nebraska, did this past season.

Texas went just 5-7 in Sarkisian's first season in Austin and hasn't won more than eight games since 2018. Ewers has an electric running back in 1,000-yard rusher Bijan Robinson but needs more help from his receivers in 2022. The Longhorns' defense also allowed 35.2 points per game in 2021, 18th-most in the country.