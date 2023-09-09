Texas names four captains for the Alabama game in Week 2

Texas named four captains ahead of the massive matchup with Alabama on Saturday night.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has clearly put emphasis on veteran leadership heading into this game. Defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who many feel is an X-factor in this game, is one of the four captains named.

Former Crimson Tide running back Keilan Robinson also earned the captain badge this week. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and defensive back Jahdae Barron will be at center field prior to the game kicking off as well.

Tune in to ESPN at 6 p.m. to witness one of the top college football games of the year.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire