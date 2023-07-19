Texas named one of the most entertaining teams for a college football Hard Knocks

One aspect of college football that just about every fan wishes they could see is the daily happenings of their favorite program.

We as people live for the drama of fall camp whether it be position battles, programs under pressure, or coaches who are on the hot seat.

Unlike the NFL where storylines are often broadcasted at a higher rate, in college football things are kept closer to the chest. Something that has some fans and outlets like 247Sports thinking about what the sport would be if there was a Hard Knocks for college football.

If you aren’t familiar with Hard Knocks, it is a show that follows one NFL team during the preseason with access to the organizations like we don’t often get to see firsthand. 247Sports’ Xavier Handy-Hamilton and a few others came up with a list of college programs that they think would be great subject matters for this hypothetical show, and as expected Texas was one of them.

Here are the four that stood out the most from their list in terms of entertainment value.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado is already the closest thing we have to a Hard Knocks style show being that Deion Sanders Jr. documents just about everything that goes on in and around the program. Maybe seeing it from a third party source could reveal some things we don’t already see, but in all honesty just seeing the ins and outs of what the new look program is like under Deion Sanders would be fascinating.

Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

This one stands out as a program that is on the cusp of possible disaster. The Aggies brought in the No. 1 recruiting class which ranked as the best of all-time a year ago, but ended up losing a handful of those players to the portal. There also seems to be an interesting dynamic between head coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who may or may not be calling the plays this season. Something that Fisher didn’t confirm nor deny at SEC media day. It is safe to say they haven’t lived up to expectations over the past few seasons, and seeing how that impacts the program would be a sight.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan would have been a good choice a few years ago when head coach Jim Harbaugh was approaching hot seat territory. The Wolverines have since beaten Ohio State in consecutive years and made the playoff. How does this team continue that success? What is the energy around the program? Michigan is poised for another deep run, and are hoping that 2023 is their year.

Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas has all the makings of a great Hard Knocks style show. While there wasn’t really a quarterback battle this offseason, that storyline of Arch Manning versus Quinn Ewers would have been something every fan of college football tuned in to see. However, that might only be storyline No. 6 on the list, as Steve Sarkisian is feeling the pressure of being able to take this team to the next level, Ewers is expected to be a star after a down year, the final season in the Big 12 aspect, and the hype surrounding the team is at a new high. Being able to see the new and improved Ewers on camera would be unique, especially when you consider he’s more of a reserved person. The fact we haven’t gotten a show like this to cover Texas is a disappointment, as it would be so insightful to see what goes on behind closed doors of a program fighting to return to glory.

