Texas’ Murphy, Mitchell, Worthy look to be selected in first round of NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday with round one in Detroit.

Texas Longhorns players Byron Murphy II, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell seem to be the three Longhorns most likely to be selected on the opening night.

Murphy, a defensive tackle, has been projected in top 20 in multiple NFL mock drafts. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks had Murphy at No. 8 going to the Falcons in his latest mock draft. It would be the second straight season the Falcons select a Texas player at No. 8 after Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson in that position in 2023.

However, Brooks did not have Mitchell or fellow wide receiver Worthy going in the first round while ESPN’s NFL Nation did with Worthy going No. 28 to the Buffalo Bills and Mitchell going No. 32 to the Chiefs. Both NFL Nation and Pro Football Focus have a Texas receiver being drafted by the Bills, with PFF having Mitchell teaming up with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to help fill the void by the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston.

