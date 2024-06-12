Texas A&M's Taurean York named Best Linebacker on DCTF All-Texas College Team

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) and linebacker Taurean York (21) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It's summertime so you know what that means. Baseball and early preseason All-football teams are starting to drop. Dave Campbell's Texas Football (DCTF), the godfather of all things football in the Lone Star State, has announced their 2024 All-Texas College Team.

Sophomore Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York burst onto the scene during his freshman year, taking hold of the starting role early and becoming one of the leaders of the defense. At the end of his first year, York amassed 74 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 3 sacks en route to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

DCTF named their top players at each position and York made the cut as the Best Linebacker for the All-Texas College Team. Naturally, that also placed him on the All-Texas First Team defense.

However, he was not the only Aggie to make the team. Offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III was named to the first team offense and wide receiver Noah Thomas made the second team. On the defensive side top transfer, Nic Scourton was named to the first team as a defensive end.

