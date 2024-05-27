Texas A&M's season comes to an end after losing Game three 6-5 to Texas

Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) slides past Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) for a score during the NCAA Super Regional opener at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, May 24, 2024 in Austin.

In what will go down as one of the most nerve-wracking Super Regionals this season, No. 16 seed Texas A&M could not complete the upset of No. 1 seed Texas at the Austin Super Regional. The Aggies gave the No. 1 team in the country all they could handle for three straight days but ultimately lost in three games, 6-5, ending their season.

Like the previous two games, the A&M was the first to get on the board when senior Trinity Cannon continued her RBI streak when she hit a double to score Koko Wooley for an early 1-0. The Longhorns didn't wait as long to strike back, this time, putting up two in the bottom of the third off a wild pitch and double off the bat of Viviana Martinez. They extended their lead with a solo home run by Mia Scott for a score of 3-1 before the Aggies would get back on the board.

Jazmine Hill was able to bring Cannon home on a fielder-choice single, but the A&M would leave a few stranded. The Longhorns have been doing most of their damage in the sixth inning during this series, and game three was no different. A throwing error allowed one score and hits by Scott and Martinez brought home another two runs, pushing the lead to 6-2 with one inning left.

Then, in true Aggie fashion, they did not go down without a fight. With two on base and one out, Julia Cottrill, in what was her last college at-bat, hit a three-run home run to bring the Aggies within one score.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1794910911842447786

However, it wasn't meant to be, as the Aggies struck out looking, stranding two on base, ending a very entertaining season for Coach Trisha Ford and her team.

Now, this is not the ending A&M wanted, but they have a lot to be proud of, considering most preseason rankings didn't have them making it this far. Join us in congratulating the Texas A&M softball team on an impressive year two under Coach Ford.

