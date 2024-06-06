Texas A&M's pitching rotation vs. Oregon in the Super Regional have been announced

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (47-13) will host the Oregon Ducks (40-18) in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional Round this weekend. After going undefeated in the Regional Round last weekend, the Aggies will continue their homestay at Blue Bell Park.

In a thrilling display of power at the plate on Sunday, A&M's offense came alive, delivering a total of 13 hits and five home runs. The dingers were courtesy of Caden Sorrell, Braden Montgomery, Hayden Schott, Ali Camarillo, and SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, who collectively led the team to a 9-4 victory over Louisiana.

Set to face an Oregon team that also went defeated in the Santa Barbara Regional, including a 3-0 victory over the site hosts on Sunday night, the Ducks bring an impressive pitching rotation. At the same time, the Aggies hold the statistical advantage in nearly every category.

However, games are won on the mound, as Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced the team's starting pitchers for the first two games on Saturday and Sunday:

Game 1: Ryan Prager (8-1, 113 Ks, 2.53 ERA)

Game 2: Shane Sdao (5-1, 55 Ks, 2.61 ERA)

Game 3 (if necessary): TBA

Texas A&M vs. Oregon will begin on Saturday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m. CT. and air on ESPN2.

