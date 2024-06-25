Texas A&M's Kyle Field ranked toughest stadium to play in 'EA Sports College Football 25'

For nearly 100 years, Kyle Field has been the home of Texas A&M, a football cathedral that happily hosts its passionate congregation on Saturdays in the fall.

Bear Bryant and Homer Norton have paced up and down its sidelines. John David Crow and Johnny Manziel have performed heroics on its field on their way to Heisman Trophy-winning seasons. And, of course, there’s the Aggies’ famed 12th Man offering whatever support it can from the stands.

Kyle Field isn’t just somewhere that’s beloved by those who routinely fill it.

Texas A&M’s longtime home stadium has been rated by "EA Sports College Football 25," a video game set to be released in July, as the toughest place to play in college football, topping a list featuring some of the sport’s most hallowed venues.

EA Sports College Football 25, the new video game scheduled for release in July, has unveiled the game’s rankings for the toughest places to play in college football. It factors in historical home win percentage, home attendance, etc.



Though it’s a largely subjective ranking, EA Sports leaned on a variety of metrics to come up with the order of stadiums, using home win percentage, attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige, among other factors.

Thanks to a large-scale, $485 million expansion that took place from 2014-15, Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733, making it the fourth-largest stadium in the United States and the largest in the SEC.

Over the past 11 seasons, going back to when EA last released a college football video game, the Aggies have a home record of 48-18. Even during an underwhelming 2023 season in which it went 7-6 and saw coach Jimbo Fisher get fired, Texas A&M still managed to go 6-1 at home, with its lone loss coming by just six points to eventual SEC champion Alabama.

Behind Kyle Field, Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium rounded out the top five, in order. The next-closest Texas-based venue to appear on the list was Texas’ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at No. 19.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest stadiums

With Kyle Field leading the way, here’s ranking of the toughest road environments in college football, according to EA Sports College Football 25:

Kyle Field, Texas A&M Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama Tiger Stadium, LSU Ohio Stadium, Ohio State Sanford Stadium, Georgia Beaver Stadium, Penn State Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Florida State Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida Autzen Stadium, Oregon Memorial Stadium, Clemson Neyland Stadium, Tennessee Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina Michigan Stadium, Michigan Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas Kinnick Stadium, Iowa Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame Spartan Stadium, Michigan State Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas Albertsons Stadium Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State

