Texas A&M's Kyle Field ranked toughest stadium to play in 'EA Sports College Football 25'

craig meyer, usa today network
For nearly 100 years, Kyle Field has been the home of Texas A&M, a football cathedral that happily hosts its passionate congregation on Saturdays in the fall.

Bear Bryant and Homer Norton have paced up and down its sidelines. John David Crow and Johnny Manziel have performed heroics on its field on their way to Heisman Trophy-winning seasons. And, of course, there’s the Aggies’ famed 12th Man offering whatever support it can from the stands.

Kyle Field isn’t just somewhere that’s beloved by those who routinely fill it.

Texas A&M’s longtime home stadium has been rated by "EA Sports College Football 25," a video game set to be released in July, as the toughest place to play in college football, topping a list featuring some of the sport’s most hallowed venues.

Though it’s a largely subjective ranking, EA Sports leaned on a variety of metrics to come up with the order of stadiums, using home win percentage, attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige, among other factors.

Thanks to a large-scale, $485 million expansion that took place from 2014-15, Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733, making it the fourth-largest stadium in the United States and the largest in the SEC.

Over the past 11 seasons, going back to when EA last released a college football video game, the Aggies have a home record of 48-18. Even during an underwhelming 2023 season in which it went 7-6 and saw coach Jimbo Fisher get fired, Texas A&M still managed to go 6-1 at home, with its lone loss coming by just six points to eventual SEC champion Alabama.

Behind Kyle Field, Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium rounded out the top five, in order. The next-closest Texas-based venue to appear on the list was Texas’ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at No. 19.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest stadiums

With Kyle Field leading the way, here’s ranking of the toughest road environments in college football, according to EA Sports College Football 25:

  1. Kyle Field, Texas A&M

  2. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

  3. Tiger Stadium, LSU

  4. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

  5. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

  6. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

  7. Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

  8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

  9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Florida State

  10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

  11. Autzen Stadium, Oregon

  12. Memorial Stadium, Clemson

  13. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

  14. Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

  15. Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

  16. Michigan Stadium, Michigan

  17. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech

  18. Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

  19. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas

  20. Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

  21. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

  22. Spartan Stadium, Michigan State

  23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

  24. Albertsons Stadium

  25. Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State

