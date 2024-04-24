Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel played role in Reggie Bush getting Heisman Trophy back | ESPN's Pete Thamel

Reggie Bush has his 2005 Heisman Trophy back, and former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel may have played a part in it.

On Wednesday, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel reported the Heisman Trust reinstated the former USC running back into the prestigious fraternity of the best college football players of all time amid "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

Later appearing on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the historic decision, Thamel told McAfee and Co. that he believes the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner played a key role in Bush receiving his Heisman back.

"Nothing happens quickly in college sports but I think momentum shifted two years ago when Reggie Bush released a statement. I do think Johnny Manziel's public plea made a difference the other day," Thamel told McAfee. "The Heisman is an age-old institution that’s sensitive to criticism and when one of their own came out that strongly I think that mattered.

“(ESPN reporter) Coley Harvey reported today there was a bunch of Heisman members who were together, Tim Tebow was among them, there was a couple familiar names there. And they got together as part of this decision to bring Reggie back. So Reggie walked into a room today, to about 15 Heisman members and they all greeted him down in Florida at an event. So it was a pretty special moment for Reggie to get reintroduced to that club."

"Nothing happens quickly in college sports but I think momentum shifted two years ago when Reggie Bush released a statement..



Why was Reggie Bush stripped of his Heisman Trophy?

Bush put together one of the most impressive college football seasons to date in 2005, as he finished with over 2,200 yards from scrimmage with 18 scoring touchdowns before going No. 2 overall to the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He was forced to return his Heisman Trophy in 2010 after the NCAA issued sanctions on the USC program following its investigation in regard to his recruitment.

As reported by USA Today Network's Dan Wolken, the NCAA's investigation found that Bush and his family received financial benefits from agents during his time with the Trojans at a time when student-athletes were not able to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The Trojans also had their 2004 national championship title stripped and redacted as a result of the investigation.

Manziel has been adamant about his stance for some time, especially since NIL became legal three years ago after the ruling of NCAA v. Alston. In early March, Manziel tweeted out that he would not attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony until Bush received his trophy back, saying "Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy."

Thamel said he believes the change in college athletics — where student-athletes can now profit off their NIL — played a key factor in the decision. Michael Comerford, the president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, alluded to similar remarks in his statement on Wednesday:

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," Comerford said in the statement. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

Bush beat out Texas quarterback Vince Young and USC teammate Matt Leinart, among others, to win the 2005 Heisman Trophy.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush told ESPN in a statement. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

