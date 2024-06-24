Texas A&M's Game 3 starting pitcher vs. Tennessee in the CWS Finals has been announced

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) walks off the mound against the Florida Gators after the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (53-13) was on the cusp of winning its first National Championship in program history, but due to late home runs from the resilient Tennessee Volunteers (59-12), the Aggies fell 4-1. They will once again play for it in a deciding Game 3 on Monday night.

Entering the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle knew that after Saturday's 9-5 victory, A&M's pitching rotation would have to depend on several young arms out of the bullpen. Senior Chris Cortez may have pitched his last four innings as an Aggie, keeping the Volunteers in check with seven strikeouts and zero runs allowed.

However, after 99 pitches, the veteran made his way to the bench with another standing ovation, leading to freshman Kaeden Wilson taking the mound, which led to Tennessee taking the lead. Even though Wilson was impressive for the most part, two fat pitches led to four Volunteer runs, as Brock Perry and Weston Moss finished out the final two frames.

With everything on the line, Schlossnagle announced that sophomore lefty Justin Lamkin is ready and ready to go and will start on Monday night in the biggest in Texas A&M baseball history.

Lamkin's last two appearances have been nothing short of exceptional, recording 15 strikeouts and just four hits allowed in two wins over Florida to make it to the Finals. Also available Monday, reliever Josh Stewart and closer Evan Aschenbeck will also be ready to go.

It will be Texas A&M lefty Justin Lamkin on the mound tomorrow, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. Also noted it was an extra day of rest for Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 23, 2024

Texas A&M and Tennessee will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Monday evening. The first pitch of Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M's Game 3 starting pitcher vs. Tennessee in the CWS Finals has been announced