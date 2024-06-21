Texas A&M's Game 1 starting pitcher vs. Tennessee in the CWS Finals has been announced

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (52-13) is just two wins away from winning it all. On Saturday night, the Aggies will face the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals.

Under the guidance of head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the team is gearing up for the battle. In his final pregame press conference before Game 1, he revealed that redshirt sophomore ace Ryan Prager will be leading the charge against the Volunteers. Prager's impressive performance, with 20 outs and four strikeouts in A&M's 5-1 win over Kentucky, has earned him this crucial role.

Rested and ready to go, Prager, along with the rest of the Aggie's borderline elite pitching staff, is the primary reason the program is playing for its first national championship behind first-year pitching coach Max Weiner, whose "control the zone" mantra has readily lived up to expectations.

Fellow starting pitcher Justin Lamkin is just another example of how good A&M's pitching staff has been since landing in Omaha. The sophomore set a CWS record with nine strikeouts in just five innings, propelling the Aggies to a 6-0 victory over Florida in the semifinal round.

So far on the season, Prager is 9-1 while recording 118 strikeouts, allowing 75 hits, and having an impressive 2.88 ERA.

Jim Schlossnagle announced LHP Ryan Prager will start vs. Tennessee on Saturday. A&M has not announced its rotation beyond Game 1. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 21, 2024

Texas A&M will play Tennessee in Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M's Game 1 starting pitcher vs. Tennessee in the CWS Finals has been announced