Texas A&M's Game 1 starting pitcher vs. Florida in the CWS has been announced

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 26: Justin Lamkin #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pitch against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Texas A&M (49-13) is set to embark on the journey of a lifetime. The Aggies will face the Florida Gators (34-28) in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday afternoon, earning a berth to the big dance for the second time in three seasons under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

However, amid A&M's memorable 15-9 super regional clinching victory vs. Oregon on Sunday night, sophomore starting pitcher Shane Sdao sustained a season-ending upper-body injury, joining star outfielder Braden Montgomery on the injury list, as both will miss the remainder of the postseason.

With the pitching rotation suddenly thin, Schlossnagle, who has more than earned the fan base's trust regarding his decision-making, will reportedly go with lefty Justin Lamkin in a surprise but understandable move, as the sophomore has been up and down throughout the year.

During the year, Lamkin held a 2-2 record, recording 71 strikeouts with a 5.73 ERA.

From a strategic standpoint, Schlossnagle likely feels that if Lamkin can last four to five clean innings, bringing in junior Chris Cortez and star reliever Evan Aschenbach is the path toward victory against the Gators in Game 1. If Lamkin comes through, having ace Ryan Prager available to win the series on Monday, potentially. looks like a very savvy move.

Texas A&M will start LHP Justin Lamkin tomorrow against Florida, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 14, 2024

Texas A&M vs. Florida will start on Saturday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m. CT. and air on ESPN.

