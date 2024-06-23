Texas A&M's Caden Sorrell suffers bloody eye after being tagged out in CWS Game 2 vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M baseball will play in a winner-take-all College World Series Game 3 Monday vs. No. 1 Tennessee, but the focus shifts to right fielder Caden Sorrell.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Aggies shortstop Ali Camarillo hit into a fielder's choice to Vols second baseman Ariel Antigua. As Antigua came into field the ball and made the tag on Sorell, Antigua collided with Sorrell in the base paths.

Sorrell would walk off the field with blood dripping down his face while being tended by a Texas A&M trainer. He finished 2-for-4 at the plate Sunday.

The Aggies fell to the Vols 4-1 after Tennessee hit two 2-run home runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

When asked about Sorrell postgame, Texas A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle told the assembled media members in Omaha that he does not have an update and would speak with the trainers after he finished his news conference.

"As far as Sorrell, I don't even know. He probably got tagged, maybe his helmet cut him or something," Schlossnagle said. "We were too busy in the moment trying to win the game so I will check with the trainer afterward."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M's Caden Sorrell suffers bloody eye after being tagged out