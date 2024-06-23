Texas A&M's Bryce Anderson and Kam Dewberry discuss Mike Elko's impact so far

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Texas A&M's 2024 football season, which will also serve as new head coach Mike Elko's inaugural campaign with the program after two seasons heading Duke, two key members on the roster provided a sneak peek into what to expect as soon as the season opener vs. Notre Dame.

Amid the excitement of Texas A&M baseball's College World Series Finals appearance, Aggies starting safety Bryce Anderson and junior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry took a moment from their busy schedules to share some valuable insights. Thanks to local Houston reporter Aaron Wilson, we now have a better understanding of how Elko plans to utilize their skills this fall.

While heading the camp amongst a large group of aspiring youngsters, Dewberry, who will compete for a starting spot at left or right guard this fall, discussed what he has been preaching to kids regarding what it takes to unlock their untapped potential on the field:

"You gotta know and love the grind. It's gonna be grind, whatever it takes. You gotta love this game."

Also in attendance, junior do-it-all safety Bryce Anderson has returned to the safety room under Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman after spending a majority of the 2023 season at nickel corner while recording 55 tackles, an interception, and four pass deflections on the year.

Joining Dewberry in giving back to the youth, Anderson briefly discussed Elko's vision for the defense this coming season:

"Coach Elko is a defensive-minded coach. He's going to put me in a position to make plays now with my position change, moving to free safety, where I can really show off my athleticism."

Both young men will continue to train and gear up this summer ahead of fall camp in early August, as Texas A&M will host a likely top-5 ranked Notre Dame team on Saturday, August 31.

