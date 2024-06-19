Texas A&M's BJ Mayes has been one of the best cornerbacks since the 2022 season

Mike Elko's first job as Texas A&M's head coach was to review the 2023 tape for every position group during Jimbo Fisher's last season with the program. Noting depth issues, coupled with a lack of talent in the secondary, the former Duke head coach knew that changes needed to be made ahead of his inaugural season.

Since last December, Elko has strategically bolstered the team's defense by adding five cornerbacks from the portal. Notably, former UAB CB BJ Mayes, with his experience, is a valuable addition to a roster that was in dire need of dependability on the boundary. Mayes's impressive track record, including 82 tackles, three interceptions, and 21 pass breakups since the 2022 season, has recently been validated by Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, Mayes has actually forced 24 incompletions, allowed just a 59 passing grade and a 49% completion grade when throwing against him, and earned an 82 coverage grade after almost identical back-to-back seasons on the field.

Standing at 6-1 and nearly 190 pounds, Texas A&M's cornerback room, combined with fellow transfers Will Lee Jr., Donovan Saunders, and Jaydon Hill, looks much improved on paper and should make the Aggie's defense one of the best in the SEC in combination with an already stacked defensive line.

